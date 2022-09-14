Netflix aiming for 40M ad-supported viewers by Q3 next year - WSJ

Sep. 14, 2022 2:09 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX), MSFTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment

Netflix

GoodLifeStudio/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has estimated that the advertising-supported tier of its service will reach about 40M viewers by the third quarter of 2023, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The report cites a document shared with ad buyers by Netflix, supported by its advertising partner Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), as they look to lock down ad deals.

The streamer expects 4.4M unique viewers worldwide by the end of the year (across a dozen launch markets), with 1.1M of those in the United States, according to the document - adding support to the idea that Netflix (NFLX) is planning to beat its first-quarter launch estimate and produce the tier as soon as Nov. 1.

Those numbers would grow to 40M-plus unique viewers by next year's third quarter, with 13.3M of those in the U.S. Notably, the figures are for viewers rather than subscribers since more than one person in a household will watch the service.

And 40M viewers is a small figure compared to Netflix's 220M subscribers, but still a significant number for an online video ad destination.

Earlier, Benchmark suggested Netflix's rally may be tapped out amid "hubris" on its aggressive pricing plans for ad-supported video. The company is offering advertisers only limited targeting and reportedly seeking rich prices, starting at $60 to reach a thousand viewers.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.