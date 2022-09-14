PFSweb deploys pop-up fulfillment operation for L'Oreal brand SkinCeuticals

Sep. 14, 2022 2:10 PM ETPFSweb, Inc. (PFSW)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • PFS, an eCommerce order fulfillment provider and business unit of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) has recently deployed a pop-up fulfillment center for one of their L’Oréal USA brands, SkinCeuticals.
  • With minimal set-up time and utilizing PFS corporate staff, a pop-up fulfillment center was deployed using its RetailConnect™ product to fulfill the loyalty program orders.
  • "With a lightweight design and simple integration, they can be deployed into numerous working environments to facilitate an effective and cost-efficient pick-pack-ship operation." said Zach Thomann, COO and President of PFS.
  • "PFS has proven they are an innovative partner focused on helping us solve unique business challenges.” said Tania Flagg, Senior Manager of Digital Education at SkinCeuticals.

