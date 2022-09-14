US railroads has recorded a 0.9% drop in traffic to 464,261 carloads and intermodal units last week for the period ending Sept. 10, 2022.

The Association of American Railroads (AAR) stated carloads were off 0.2% to 223,384 while intermodal volume declined to 240,877 containers and trailers, down 1.7% year-over-year.

5 of the 10 carloads commodity were up last week which included motor vehicles and parts, +32.1% to 13,373; grains, +8.9% to 18,214; farm products, +4.8% to 15,695.

On the other side, coal declined 3.5% to 67,492; metallic ores and metals, -10.9% to 19,937.

Overall, North American rail volumes rose 1.5% to 645,845 carloads and intermodal units for the week.

The data follows the latest update on workers strike released earlier today where The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 19, which represents 4,900 workers, voted to reject a tentative agreement. “Out of respect for other unions in the ratification process, an extension has been agreed to until Sept. 29, 2022 at 12 p.m. ET,” a union statement read.

Rail workers' strike has been the talk of the Street lately as, by some estimates, railroads impact about a third to roughly 45% of all freight in the U.S. Speaking of which, if no agreements are reached, the most severe impact of the strikes will likely be seen beginning the end of this month.

There are already reports of railways stopping to take grain and animal-feed shipments while strike is starting to rattle the commodity markets.

Related: BNSF Railway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP), Canadian National Railway (CNI), Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP), CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX), Union Pacific (UNP), Norfolk Southern (NSC) and the iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT).

The markets took a breather on the first-half on Wednesday after Tuesday's huge marketwide selloff that was spurred on by the latest higher-than-expected inflation print. Currently, erasing gains with the S&P 500 (SP500) is -0.1%, and the Dow (DJI) is -0.2%, The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) is +0.1%, following August's Producer Price Index data.

Also Read: White House eyes use of emergency powers to keep key goods on rails - Bloomberg