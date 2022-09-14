California sues Amazon over alleged anti-competitive pricing practices

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a lawsuit against Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, accusing the e-commerce giant of artificially inflating prices in the state.

The suit alleges that Amazon (AMZN) “stifled competition and caused increased prices across California,” violating California’s Unfair Competition Law and Cartwright Act. Namely, it alleges the Seattle-based company’s agreements with merchants “thwart the ability of other online retailers to compete” and allow Amazon to unduly dominate the market.

“For years, California consumers have paid more for their online purchases because of Amazon's anticompetitive contracting practices,” Bonta said. “Amazon coerces merchants into agreements that keep prices artificially high, knowing full well that they can't afford to say no. With other e-commerce platforms unable to compete on price, consumers turn to Amazon as a one-stop shop for all their purchases. This perpetuates Amazon's market dominance, allowing the company to make increasingly untenable demands on its merchants and costing consumers more at checkout across California.”

A copy of the full complaint is available here.

