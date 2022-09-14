Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) likely will be able to accelerate share buybacks in 2023, which would spur paydowns in its preferred shares, analysts at J.P. Morgan said in a research note on Wednesday.

“Chipping away at the preferred equity is a key priority for management,” John Royall, analyst at J.P. Morgan, said in the report. Occidental's management also wants to reduce its gross debt to $15 billion as part of normalizing its balance sheet after buying Anadarko Petroleum in 2019, he said.

J.P. Morgan analysts last week traveled with Occidental management including President and CEO Vicki Hollub, CFO Rob Peterson and investor relations personnel. The same week, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) confirmed in a federal filing that it holds a 20.2% interest in Occidental.

“Buying activity from ~20% common holder Berkshire Hathaway was top of mind for many investors,” Royall said. “Management, not surprisingly, had little insight into the holder’s ultimate intentions, and the range of potential outcomes remains a theoretical exercise.”

Seeking Alpha contributor Oriental Trader has a Strong Buy rating on Occidental (OXY), on the outlook for oil prices. Contributor Michael Boyd rates Occidental (OXY) as a Sell, recommending investors look elsewhere in the energy industry.