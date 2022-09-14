Lear to supply electrification technologies for General Motors' Ultium battery platform
Sep. 14, 2022 2:50 PM ETLear Corporation (LEA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Lear (NYSE:LEA) announced Wednesday that it has been selected by General Motors (GM) to supply key electrification technologies for the automaker's Ultium global electric vehicle platform.
- "Lear's unique electrification engineering knowledge and molding and precision stamping capabilities, combined with our strategically located manufacturing facilities, perfectly positioned Lear to win this new business, which includes the largest award to date for our Connection Systems business," commented Lear's CEO and President Ray Scott.
- Lear claims its patent-holding battery disconnect units are "first-to-market" in the thermal management innovations that enable vehicles to charge faster and drive farther.
- Financial details or any other terms not disclosed.
- Stock is down 1.5%.
