Citi said to submit plan to ease regulators' concerns about its risk-management systems

Citigroup (NYSE:C) is expected to submit a new plan Thursday that aims to ease regulators' lingering worries about issues within the bank's risk-management systems, which have come under scrutiny in the past two years, people with knowledge on the matter told the Wall Street Journal Wednesday.

Jane Fraser, Citi's (C) CEO, has been urged by Federal Reserve officials time after time for her company to progress further in fixing its risk systems, the people told the WSJ. If the problems don't get handled, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency warned that consequences would take hold, they added, citing a meeting that took place this summer.

The plan was said to include a number of landmarks linked particularly to the regulators' concerns, though the WSJ noted that a regulatory response to Citi's (C) submission could take a number of months.

The OCC slapped Citi (C) with a $400M civil penalty in October 2020, and the Fed issued an enforcement action calling on the lender to resolve "longstanding" deficiencies in its risk systems.

Citigroup did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Seeking Alpha.

Earlier, Citigroup to divest Mexico consumer business in 2023 through sale or IPO.