Google issues cutbacks in experimental project group - Bloomberg
Sep. 14, 2022 Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)
- Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is cutting projects in its experimental group, Bloomberg reports - the latest pullback for a tech giant responding to economic slowdowns with a tighter belt.
- The company notified some teams at Area 120, its new-project incubator, that their projects were being reorganized or canceled, and affected workers will need to look for new roles at Google. Up to half of the teams may have been affected, according to the report.
- And those cuts are being aimed in the direction of refocusing Area 120 on top priority artificial intelligence.
- The company reportedly paused hiring completely for two weeks back in July, just after saying it would slow hiring for the rest of 2022.
