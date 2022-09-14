Globalstar gains 2% as CEO, exec and directors buy shares

Sep. 14, 2022 3:16 PM ETGlobalstar, Inc. (GSAT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

satellite and earth

enot-poloskun/E+ via Getty Images

  • Globalstar stock (NYSE:GSAT) has jumped 2% in response to a number of filings indicating insider buying in the stock.
  • Director and 10% stakeholder James Monroe III on Monday bought 100,000 shares indirectly through Thermo Properties, at an average price of $1.8329.
  • Chief Executive Officer David Kagan on Monday bought 25,000 shares at an average price of $1.78; that leaves him with a direct stake of 3,333,270 shares. (That total figure includes 18,939 shares acquired through the employee stock purchase program this summer.)
  • Another director, Benjamin Wolff, bought 8,000 shares at an average price of $1.8075.
  • The company's general counsel, Barbee Ponder IV, purchased 11,000 shares at an average price just over $1.82, and another 3,000 shares near $1.78.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.