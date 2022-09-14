Globalstar gains 2% as CEO, exec and directors buy shares
Sep. 14, 2022
- Globalstar stock (NYSE:GSAT) has jumped 2% in response to a number of filings indicating insider buying in the stock.
- Director and 10% stakeholder James Monroe III on Monday bought 100,000 shares indirectly through Thermo Properties, at an average price of $1.8329.
- Chief Executive Officer David Kagan on Monday bought 25,000 shares at an average price of $1.78; that leaves him with a direct stake of 3,333,270 shares. (That total figure includes 18,939 shares acquired through the employee stock purchase program this summer.)
- Another director, Benjamin Wolff, bought 8,000 shares at an average price of $1.8075.
- The company's general counsel, Barbee Ponder IV, purchased 11,000 shares at an average price just over $1.82, and another 3,000 shares near $1.78.
