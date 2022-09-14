Merck upgraded at Berenberg; named top value pick in large pharma
Sep. 14, 2022 3:37 PM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)SGENBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- European Investment Bank Berenberg has upgraded Merck (NYSE:MRK) to Buy from Hold, listing the U.S. pharma giant as the firm’s preferred value name among large-cap pharmaceutical companies.
- The analyst Luisa Hector raises her price target on the stock to $100 from $95 per share and highlights the company’s prospects in growth, margins, and exposure to risks in patent expiry, lawsuits, and U.S. drug pricing reforms.
- The analyst wrote that MRK has multiple attributes for those who expect a low-risk value investment in pharma: A “medium-term growth just ahead of the sector average, limited patent expiry burden, low exposure to U.S. price reform, margin expansion and no litigation overhang.”
- While MRK's cancer drug Keytruda and HPV vaccine Gardasil largely drive the company's topline growth, Hector sees limited competition.
- Despite low expectations for its pipeline, the analyst notes the company’s ability to drive M&A to generate internal and external R&D and sustain the topline growth.
- Read: MRK’s purported efforts to acquire rival cancer drugmaker Seagen (SGEN) appear to have hit a snag.
