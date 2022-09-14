Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) rose 10% amid some bullish call buying options.

Call buying volume in January $7.50 calls was 2000x.

The bullish call buying comes as investor Owl Creek Asset Management, which owns 8.69 million shares, or a 3.75% stake, last month urged the company to pursue strategic alternatives, including a possible sale. Owl Creek is urging Cano (CANO) to engage with investment bankers to pursue a sale to a strategic buyer.

The Owl Creek push comes after after activist investor Dan Loeb's Third Point hedge fund in March said CANO should explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale. The share surged 43% on March 9 with Third Point pushing for the sale.

A potential Cano Health (CANO) sale also comes after other recent deals in the space including Amazon's (AMZN) purchase of One Medical (ONEM) for $3.9 billion in July and CVS's (CVS) recent deal to acquire Signify Health (SGFY) for $8 billion, $30.50/share, or a 54% premium to where it traded before reports of a potential deal.

Cano Health CEO Marlow Hernandez said on Tuesday at the Morgan Stanley Healthcare conference that he expected there to be more consolidation in the sector.

"I expect continued consolidation and acceleration in the paradigm shift of value-based care,' Hernandez said. "And what this means for us is yet another validation of how attractive our asset is and the industry as a whole."