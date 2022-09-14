Centene falls 7%, most since April 2021, on surging volume

Sep. 14, 2022 3:58 PM ETCentene Corporation (CNC)CVS, CI, ELV, MOHBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Red arrow And dollar finance decline graph- Stock image

Baris-Ozer

  • Health insurer Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) dropped ~7% on Wednesday, the sharpest intraday decline since Apr. 2021 on above average volumes. More than 7.8M CNC shares have changed hands compared to the 65-day average of ~2.9M.
  • The selloff comes at a time when the Medicaid-leveraged managed care organization has outperformed its rivals Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) and Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) over the past 12 months, as shown in this graph.

  • The Buy recommendations on CNC continue to outnumber Hold ratings even as the number of bullish views has declined over the past three months.

  • CNC was scheduled to present at Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday.
  • Ahead of their presentations, rivals CVS Health Corporation (CVS) and Cigna Corporation (CI) reaffirmed their full year guidance.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.