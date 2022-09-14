Centene falls 7%, most since April 2021, on surging volume
Sep. 14, 2022 3:58 PM ETCentene Corporation (CNC)CVS, CI, ELV, MOHBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Health insurer Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) dropped ~7% on Wednesday, the sharpest intraday decline since Apr. 2021 on above average volumes. More than 7.8M CNC shares have changed hands compared to the 65-day average of ~2.9M.
- The selloff comes at a time when the Medicaid-leveraged managed care organization has outperformed its rivals Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) and Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) over the past 12 months, as shown in this graph.
The Buy recommendations on CNC continue to outnumber Hold ratings even as the number of bullish views has declined over the past three months.
- CNC was scheduled to present at Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday.
- Ahead of their presentations, rivals CVS Health Corporation (CVS) and Cigna Corporation (CI) reaffirmed their full year guidance.
