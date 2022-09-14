United Airlines and Emirates enter commercial agreement

Sep. 14, 2022 4:00 PM ETUALBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment

Landing passenger plane during sunset.

Jaroslaw Kilian

  • United Airlines (UAL) and Emirates enter commercial agreementto provide each airline's network and give their customers easier access to hundreds of destinations within the US and around the world.
  • United will launch a new direct flight between Newark/New York and Dubai starting in March 2023 – from there, customers can travel on Emirates or its sister airline flydubai to more than 100 different cities.
  • "Two of the biggest, and best-known airlines in the world are joining hands to fly people better to more places, at a time when travel demand is rebounding with a vengeance. It's a significant partnership that will unlock tremendous consumer benefit and bring the United Arab Emirates and the United States even closer," said Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline

