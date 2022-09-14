LightPath Technologies GAAP EPS of -$0.05 misses by $0.03, revenue of $8.91M misses by $0.23M
Sep. 14, 2022 4:02 PM ETLightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- LightPath Technologies press release (NASDAQ:LPTH): FQ4 GAAP EPS of -$0.05 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $8.91M (+7.0% Y/Y) misses by $0.23M.
- Total backlog at June 30, 2022 of $17.8 million.
- EBITDA for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $107,000; EBITDA of $1.2 million for the full fiscal year
- Micro Core by Seek Thermal Wins 2022 Best of Sensors Award Using LightPath's Optical Assembly
- QuantLR & LightPath Technologies Announce Partnership to Develop Free-Space Quantum Encryption System
- Received military qualification for BD6 DLC lenses.
