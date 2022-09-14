Eloxx says lead asset failed in mid-stage cystic fibrosis trial

  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX), a company focused on rare diseases, announced Wednesday that its lead candidate, ELX-02 in combination with ivacaftor, did not achieve efficacy endpoints in a Phase 2 trial involving certain patients with cystic fibrosis (CF).
  • The study evaluated ELX-02 as monotherapy in combination with ivacaftor in Class 1 CF patients with at least one nonsense genetic mutation.
  • According to topline data, the drug was well tolerated with no treatment-related serious adverse events.
  • However, the trial did not achieve statistical significance for efficacy endpoints, including changes in sweat chloride concentration (SCC) and percent forced expiratory volume (FEV1) from the baseline.
  • Given the safety and signs of clinical activity, ELOX, as previously announced, plans to start a proof-of-concept trial for ELX-02 later this year, targeting patients with the rare kidney disease, Alport syndrome.

