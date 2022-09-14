Navios Maritime announces $20M tender offer for series G, series H ADSs
Sep. 14, 2022 4:19 PM ETNavios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) said Wednesday it commenced a tender offer to buy up to $20M of the outstanding series G and series H American depositary shares for cash.
- Purchase price per series G ADS will be $15.73 and $15.28 per series H ADS.
- Each series G ADS represents 1/100th of 8.75% series G cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock and each series H ADS represents 1/100th of 8.625% series H cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock.
- The offer is being made exclusively to existing holders of series G ADSs and series H ADSs.
- The offer will expire at midnight ET on Oct. 12, unless extended or terminated.
