Navios Maritime announces $20M tender offer for series G, series H ADSs

  • Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) said Wednesday it commenced a tender offer to buy up to $20M of the outstanding series G and series H American depositary shares for cash.
  • Purchase price per series G ADS will be $15.73 and $15.28 per series H ADS.
  • Each series G ADS represents 1/100th of 8.75% series G cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock and each series H ADS represents 1/100th of 8.625% series H cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock.
  • The offer is being made exclusively to existing holders of series G ADSs and series H ADSs.
  • The offer will expire at midnight ET on Oct. 12, unless extended or terminated.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.