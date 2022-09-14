Expedia Group names new chief financial officer
Sep. 14, 2022
- Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) has tapped Julie Whalen to become its new chief financial officer.
- She takes over Sept. 26 and succeeds Eric Hart, who's moving on to pursue other opportunities after 13 years with the company, nearly the past three as CFO.
- Hart will stay on through Oct. 1 to ensure a seamless transition. He'll also continue to serve as chair of the supervisory board of directors at Trivago (TRVG), and the board of directors of Global Business Travel Group.
- Most recently, Whalen was CFO at Williams-Sonoma, a position she held for 10 years.
- She'll have oversight over accounting, corporate development, financial reporting and analysis, internal audit, investor relations, real estate, tax, and treasury.
