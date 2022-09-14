IronNet GAAP EPS of -$0.28 beats by $0.04, revenue of $6.61M misses by $0.94M
Sep. 14, 2022 4:24 PM ETIronNet, Inc. (IRNT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- IronNet press release (NYSE:IRNT): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.28 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $6.61M (+8.7% Y/Y) misses by $0.94M.
- Annual Recurring Revenue: $26.5 million at July 31, 2022, compared to $24.1 million at the end of the same quarter last year
- Gross Margin: 62.3% compared to 70.1% in the same quarter last year
- Dollar-based average contract length: 3.2 years for the second quarter, compared to 2.8 years in the same quarter last year.
- Cash and cash equivalents: $9.7 million at end of the second quarter.
- Customer Count: 78 compared to 51 at the end of the same quarter last year.
- 2023 Outlook: In light of the management transitions, further restructuring of the company, and the underperformance of the transactional business this quarter, the company is withdrawing its previously issued revenue and ARR guidance for fiscal 2023.
- Co-CEO William Welch will resign as co-CEO and from the Board of Directors in light of the restructuring of the business, and indicated he will continue to support the company in the short term. Chris Murphy, Head of Sales Operations, will lead the sales team in the interim, reporting to GEN Keith Alexander.
- Experienced software and cybersecurity executive Cameron Pforr has been appointed as IronNet’s new Chief Financial Officer, replacing current CFO James Gerber who will be departing the company to join a private cybersecurity company.
- Shares -1.36%.
