Qiagen to develop companion diagnostic for Neuron23's Parkinson's disease drug candidate
Sep. 14, 2022 4:27 PM ETQiagen N.V. (QGEN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- German diagnostics company Qiagen has agreed to develop a companion diagnostic for early-stage biotech Neuron23's inhibitor to treat Parkinson's disease.
- As per the new master collaboration agreement, QGEN will develop and validate a clinical trial assay that will detect a combination of biomarkers discovered by Neuron23 that together predict the responsiveness of Parkinson's disease to a LRRK2 inhibitor, QGEN said in a statement on Wednesday.
- The partnership between the two parties will support the clinical development of Neuron23's drug candidate that is currently in the late stages of preclinical development, QGEN said.
- The German company said that Neuron23 joins a group of over 25 pharmaceutical and biotech companies who have reached master collaboration agreements with QGEN to develop and commercialize companion diagnostic tests for their drug candidates.
- QGEN stock earlier closed -0.7% at $44.97.
