Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) this week lowered its estimate of third-quarter earnings, a cut in guidance that may herald similar announcements by other chemical companies, Citi said in a research report.

Eastman reduced its EPS estimate by 25% to about $2 from the prior guidance of $2.65, attributing the change to higher costs and falling demand. Pockets of weakness include consumer durables, build and construction end markets and regions such as Europe and Asia.

This could lead to a string of negative preannouncements from other chemical companies,” P.J. Juvekar, analyst at Citi, said in the Sept. 14 note.

Citi cut its Q3 EPS estimate for Eastman to $2.04 from $2.59 and full-year estimate to $8.80 from $9.58.