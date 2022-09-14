NanoXplore reports FY results

Sep. 14, 2022 4:34 PM ETNanoXplore Inc. (NNXPF), GRA:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • NanoXplore press release (OTCQX:NNXPF): FY Revenue of C$94.31M (+30.4% Y/Y).
  • Continued increase of graphene-enhanced product sales and active funnel growing
  • Adjusted EBITDA totaled C$0.1 million for the Q4-2022, an improvement of C$2.5 million over Q3-2022
  • Total liquidity of C$58.6 million as at June 30, 2022, including cash and cash equivalents of C$51.2 million
  • Total long-term debt of C$9.5 million as at June 30, 2022
  • Subsequent to quarter-end, we acquired a significant portion of XG Sciences’ assets with focus on battery materials

