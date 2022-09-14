Instagram launches payments in chat feature for businesses
Sep. 14, 2022 4:39 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Instagram (NASDAQ:META) has introduced the ability to pay people through its chat feature, a move to make for more seamless transactions for its business customers.
- "Now your business can accept payments in your Direct Messages," the company says. "That means your customers can pay you without switching apps, giving them a more personalized and convenient shopping experience that can help drive sales and grow your business."
- The feature doesn't charge fees, and Instagram says users can get started in minutes with a bank account and a bit of other basic information.
- Customers can use Meta Pay to pay with debit, credit or PayPal, the company says.
- The feature is currently only available to eligible sellers using a professional account on Instagram mobile.
