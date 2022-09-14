Instagram launches payments in chat feature for businesses

Sep. 14, 2022 4:39 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments

Apple iPhone X on office desk with icons of social media network instagram application on screen. Social network. Starting social media app.

bigtunaonline

  • Instagram (NASDAQ:META) has introduced the ability to pay people through its chat feature, a move to make for more seamless transactions for its business customers.
  • "Now your business can accept payments in your Direct Messages," the company says. "That means your customers can pay you without switching apps, giving them a more personalized and convenient shopping experience that can help drive sales and grow your business."
  • The feature doesn't charge fees, and Instagram says users can get started in minutes with a bank account and a bit of other basic information.
  • Customers can use Meta Pay to pay with debit, credit or PayPal, the company says.
  • The feature is currently only available to eligible sellers using a professional account on Instagram mobile.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.