Coffee Holding GAAP EPS of $0.02, revenue of $17.01M
Sep. 14, 2022 4:42 PM ETCoffee Holding Co., Inc. (JVA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Coffee Holding press release (NASDAQ:JVA): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.02.
- Revenue of $17.01M (+25.1% Y/Y).
- “However, the unfortunate downside of our renewed sales growth is the headwinds we continue to face from logistics as our freight factors increased by approximately $500,000, or approximately $0.10 a share, during this third quarter of 2022. We expect this increase in transportation costs in both bringing green coffee and other supplies to our factories, and shipping finished product to our customers, to continue to weigh our profitability for the immediate future, until supply chain issues mitigate and diesel fuel levels show a meaningful decline,” stated Andrew Gordon, President and CEO.
- Shares +8.1%.
Comments (3)