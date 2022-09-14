MVB Financial says Integrated Financial's CFO to take over post-merger
Sep. 14, 2022 4:43 PM ETIntegrated Financial Holdings, Inc. (IFHI), MVBFBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) told Wednesday Integrated Financial's (OTCQX:IFHI) Steven E. Crouse will be the company's new chief financial officer once the $98M merger deal is closed with the fintech.
- As stated already, the merger is expected to complete in Q1 2023.
- Crouse most recently served as executive vice president, chief financial officer for Integrated Financial after his joining in 2019. Prior to his tenure at IFH, Crouse was the EVP, CFO at Paragon Bank (now TowneBank) and SVP, Finance and accounting chief at Capital Bank Financial.
- Recap: On Aug. 12, MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) announced definitive deal to acquire Integrated Financial (OTCQX:IFHI) in an all-stock deal. The transaction is expected to be ~15% accretive to MVBF's EPS in 2023.
