Pharma-Bio Serv reports Q3 results
Sep. 14, 2022 4:45 PM ETPharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (PBSV)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Pharma-Bio Serv press release (OTCQB:PBSV): Q3 Revenue of $4.8M.
- Net income for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2022 was approximately $0.3 and $0.8 million, respectively.
- "During the third quarter, our revenue in the US and European consulting markets increased as we focused our efforts on markets we have identified as significant opportunities to expand our network of clients. Our goal is to continue the positive revenue trend we are experiencing in those markets and replicate it to other markets we can serve," stated Mr. Sanchez, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
