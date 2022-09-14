Bankman-Fried's FTX explores capital raise to fund potential takeovers - report
Sep. 14, 2022 4:49 PM ETHOODBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange owned by billionaire investor Sam Bankman-Fried, is looking to raise money to fund a number of potential takeovers, according to a Wednesday report by CoinDesk, citing a person with knowledge on the matter.
- Some of FTX's possible acquisition candidates were said to include retail-trading platforms in a move that could bring new users to the exchange. But FTX is in early discussions with the unidentified candidates, so nothing is final yet.
- Despite the lingering crypto bear market, FTX, which has purchased certain distressed crypto-related firms in recent months, is eyeing a fundraise at a $32B valuation, around the same value when it raised funds in July as well as in January.
- FTX did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Seeking Alpha.
- Bankman-Fried boosted his link with retail trading after taking a 7.6% stake in Robinhood Markets (HOOD), a financial services fintech that offers stock, options and crypto trading to its users.
- Last week, (Sep. 9) Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital sells 30% stake to FTX Ventures.
