Amprius Technologies merges with Kensington Capital Acquisition

Sep. 14, 2022 4:56 PM ETAmpex Corp. (AMPX)KCAC.UBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Amprius Technologies has announced that it has completed its business combination with Kensington Capital Acquisition (KCAC.U), a special purpose acquisition company.
  • On Sept. 15, 2022, Amprius' common stock will begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "AMPX" and Amprius' public warrants will trade under the ticker symbol "AMPX.W."
  • The transaction will result in gross proceeds of approximately $87 million to Amprius.
  • Funds from the transaction are expected to support the company through the construction of its gigawatt hour-scale manufacturing facility.

