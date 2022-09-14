Amprius Technologies merges with Kensington Capital Acquisition
- Amprius Technologies has announced that it has completed its business combination with Kensington Capital Acquisition (KCAC.U), a special purpose acquisition company.
- On Sept. 15, 2022, Amprius' common stock will begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "AMPX" and Amprius' public warrants will trade under the ticker symbol "AMPX.W."
- The transaction will result in gross proceeds of approximately $87 million to Amprius.
- Funds from the transaction are expected to support the company through the construction of its gigawatt hour-scale manufacturing facility.
