NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) fell 2.8% to $86.42 a share at 4:46 p.m. in Wednesday’s extended session after announcing a planned sale of $2 billion in equity units.

The utility company plans to use the proceeds from the sale to fund energy and power projects and for other general purposes such as repaying debt, according to an announcement.

Each equity unit will be issued in a stated amount of $50. The units will consist of an agreement to buy common stock and a 5% undivided beneficial ownership interest in a NextEra Energy Capital Holdings Inc. (NEE.PI) debenture due Sept. 1, 2027, issued in the principal amount of $1,000.

Morgan Stanley analyst David Arcaro last week upgraded NextEra to Buy from Hold, and raised his price target to $99 from $94 a share. He said company will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which offers billions in rebates and federal tax credits for renewable energy.

NextEra Energy's (NEE) dividend is not high, but dividend growth is consistent and high, Leo Nelissen writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.