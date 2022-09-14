NextEra Energy stock slips 3% after hours on plan to sell $2B of equity units
Sep. 14, 2022
- NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) stock fell 3.2% postmarket on Wednesday after the firm said it intends to sell $2B of equity units, each of which will be issued in a stated amount of $50.
- Each unit will consist of a contract to buy NEE stock in the future and a 5% undivided beneficial ownership interest in a NextEra Energy Capital (NEE.PI) debenture due Sept. 1, 2027, to be issued in principal amount of $1K.
- The holders will be required to complete the stock purchase by Sept. 1, 2025.
- Net proceeds from the sale of equity units will be added to general funds of NextEra Energy Capital.
- NextEra Energy Capital expects to use its general funds to fund investments in energy and power projects and for other corporate purposes, including repaying outstanding commercial paper obligations.
