NextEra Energy stock slips 3% after hours on plan to sell $2B of equity units

Sep. 14, 2022 4:58 PM ETNextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)NEE.PIBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor3 Comments

  • NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) stock fell 3.2% postmarket on Wednesday after the firm said it intends to sell $2B of equity units, each of which will be issued in a stated amount of $50.
  • Each unit will consist of a contract to buy NEE stock in the future and a 5% undivided beneficial ownership interest in a NextEra Energy Capital (NEE.PI) debenture due Sept. 1, 2027, to be issued in principal amount of $1K.
  • The holders will be required to complete the stock purchase by Sept. 1, 2025.
  • Net proceeds from the sale of equity units will be added to general funds of NextEra Energy Capital.
  • NextEra Energy Capital expects to use its general funds to fund investments in energy and power projects and for other corporate purposes, including repaying outstanding commercial paper obligations.

