Twilio stock (NYSE:TWLO) rose 10% today after the company said it would restructure itself, resulting in cutting about 11% of its jobs.

That follows a period of rapid expansion at Twilio, which now wants to focus on a push toward profitability. Twilio hasn't recorded positive earnings per share since the third quarter of 2021, though it broke even in the March quarter.

“Twilio has grown at an astonishing rate over the past couple years. It was too fast,” CEO Jeff Lawson said in announcing the moves to employees.

Its workforce had swelled by just over a third in just a year just prior to the announcement of layoffs.

The board committee approved a restructuring plan in order to cut costs, improve operating margins, and shift its selling capacity to speed up software sales.

The company is taking on $70M-$90M in charges from the restructuring, but it reaffirmed guidance from last month for Q3 (for revenues of $965M-$975M and adjusted earnings per share of -$0.43 to -$0.37).

A cost-focused Twilio could support a bull case on margin expansion in 2023, Barclays analysts Ryan MacWilliams and Jack McGuire said. They added they've heard more inquiries from investors interested in exposure to Twilio thanks to its profit potential.

On Monday, Seeking Alpha contributor From Growth to Value said Twilio looked attractive right now, noting the company was pushing for profit and even if it didn't get there next year, it wouldn't have to raise money.