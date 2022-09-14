Apollo executive doesn't believe banks will finance leveraged buyouts for months
Sep. 14, 2022
- An Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) executive said that he doesn't expect banks to to start financing debt for leveraged buyouts anytime soon.
- Banks aren't likely to fund large transactions until at least the fourth quarter due to the current economic uncertainty, David Sambur, co-head of private equity at Apollo (APO) told Bloomberg TV in an interview at the SuperReturn North America conference.
- Sambur explained that debt commitments from banks appear to the most problematic issue, but should improve as banks have to make money.
- Sambur's comments come as some investors believed the market may be reopening as banks recently began selling bond and loans as part of $15 billion in debt financing for Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) sale to Vista Equity Partners and Elliott Investment Management.
- Citrix (CTXS) last Wednesday said that all regulatory approvals for its takeover have been received and that it expected the deal to close during the last week of the month.
