Consensus Cloud Solutions prices secondary offering of 500K shares held by Ziff Davis
Sep. 14, 2022 5:26 PM ETConsensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (CCSI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) on Wednesday said it had priced an underwritten offering of 500K of its shares currently owned by its former parent company at a discount.
- The shares are owned by Ziff Davis and CCSI priced them at $46 per share, which is lower than its last closing price of $46.97.
- Consensus (CCSI) said it is not selling any shares and will not get any proceeds from the sale of the shares in the offering.
- Prior to the closing of the offering, Ziff Davis intends to exchange 500K shares of CCSI's common stock for indebtedness that will be owned by Citicorp North America.
- The offering is expected to close on Sept. 19.
- CCSI stock earlier closed -1.8% at $46.97.
