Consensus Cloud Solutions prices secondary offering of 500K shares held by Ziff Davis

Sep. 14, 2022 5:26 PM ETConsensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (CCSI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) on Wednesday said it had priced an underwritten offering of 500K of its shares currently owned by its former parent company at a discount.
  • The shares are owned by Ziff Davis and CCSI priced them at $46 per share, which is lower than its last closing price of $46.97.
  • Consensus (CCSI) said it is not selling any shares and will not get any proceeds from the sale of the shares in the offering.
  • Prior to the closing of the offering, Ziff Davis intends to exchange 500K shares of CCSI's common stock for indebtedness that will be owned by Citicorp North America.
  • The offering is expected to close on Sept. 19.
  • CCSI stock earlier closed -1.8% at $46.97.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.