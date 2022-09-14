Tencent Music applies to start trading in Hong Kong Sept. 21

Sep. 14, 2022 7:28 PM ETTencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Chinese Music Entertainment Company Tencent Music Entertainment Group Debuts On New York Stock Exchange

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

  • Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME) has confirmed it's expecting to begin trading in Hong Kong Sept. 21, joining the list of Chinese firms looking for second listings amid ongoing Sino-American tension.
  • The stock applied to list Class A ordinary shares "by way of introduction" in the Hong Kong Exchanges, meaning it won't sell new shares or raise money in the deal.
  • It will gain a bit of a hedge against the risk of being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.
  • The stock had risen premarket Wednesday on news that the potential listing was getting close.

