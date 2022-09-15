Ford shows off new models and EV ambition at Detroit Auto Show

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is looking to make a big splash at the Detroit Auto Show this week. The Detroit automaker is prominently showing off the F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E SUV, as well as the Bronco lineup that includes the Sport SUV and Heritage edition with styling cues from the 1966 original.

The Lincoln lineup being highlighted features the new 2023 Corsair premium compact SUV, as well as the Lincoln Star and Model L100 concepts that are said to evolve the brand’s Quiet Flight design.

Ford (F) is also hosting mixed and augmented reality displays that tackle a number of topics, such as a master class on the all-new Mustang, EV education, connected technology and Ford Pro commercial vehicle services.

Outside of the auto show, Ford Motor is making a strong play with its electric vehicle initiative by asking nearly 3,000 dealers to invest in upgrades to sell all-electric vehicles. The company is offering dealers the option to become "EV-certified" with investments of $500K or $1.2M. Dealers have until October 31 to make a decision and until the end of the year to make the investments in one of the two tiers.

Read about more things to watch for at the Detroit Auto Show.