Lab-grown diamond producer Adamas One (JEWL) has proposed terms for a $23M initial public offering.

The company said in a filing that it is looking at offering 4.9M shares priced between $4.50 and $5, which would raised around $23M if priced at the midpoint at $4.75 per share.

Under the proposed deal, Adamas One would offer 3.15M shares, which would raise around $15M, while selling shareholders would offer 8M shares. Adamas One would not receive proceeds from the shares sold by shareholders.

Underwriters would receive a 45-day option to buy 473K additional shares. Alexander Capital is serving as lead bookrunner. Adamas One hopes to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol JEWL.

Based in Arizona, Adamas One produces lab-grown, ethically sourced diamonds for jewelry and industrial purposes.

Adamas One is currently operating in the red. For the nine months ended June 30, the company reported a net loss of $6.4M on revenue of $1.1M.

