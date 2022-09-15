Japan posts record trade deficit as energy imports surge

Sep. 15, 2022 12:58 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Japan posted a record 2.82 trillion yen ($19.7 billion) trade deficit in August after higher energy prices and a sharp drop in the yen pushed the value of imports to their highest-ever level, the Finance Ministry said Thursday.
  • The country’s trade deficit nearly doubling from last month’s reading of 1.43 trillion yen. Economists were expecting a deficit of 2.40 trillion yen.
  • Imports surged 49.9 percent to 10.88 trillion yen, lifted by higher prices for energy sources such as crude oil, coal and liquefied natural gas.
  • Exports, meanwhile, jumped 22.1 percent to 8.06 trillion yen after shipments of cars and chip-related equipment increased.

