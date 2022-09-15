Akero Therapeutics stock slides on pricing upsized ~$200.0M stock offering

Sep. 15, 2022 2:12 AM ETAkero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) shares are down 2.53% after-hours after the firm prices an upsized underwritten public offering of 7,692,308 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $26.00/share for expected gross proceeds to be ~$200.0M.
  • All of the shares in the offering are being offered by Akero Therapeutics.
  • Underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,153,846 shares of its common stock.
  • Offering is expected to close on or about September 19, 2022.
  • Earlier, Akero Therapeutics commences underwritten public offering of $175M of shares.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.