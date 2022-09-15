Akero Therapeutics stock slides on pricing upsized ~$200.0M stock offering
Sep. 15, 2022 2:12 AM ETAkero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) shares are down 2.53% after-hours after the firm prices an upsized underwritten public offering of 7,692,308 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $26.00/share for expected gross proceeds to be ~$200.0M.
- All of the shares in the offering are being offered by Akero Therapeutics.
- Underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,153,846 shares of its common stock.
- Offering is expected to close on or about September 19, 2022.
- Earlier, Akero Therapeutics commences underwritten public offering of $175M of shares.
