Shell CEO Ben van Beurden to step down at year's end
Sep. 15, 2022 4:29 AM ETShell plc (SHEL), RYDBF, RYDAFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The CEO of energy giant Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Ben van Beurden to step down at the end of 2022, after nine years in charge and will be replaced by Wael Sawan, the company announced Thursday.
- Sawan will become its next chief executive on Jan. 1.
- Sawan, who has worked for Shell for 25 years, is currently director of integrated gas, renewables and energy solutions, and has been a member of Shell’s executive committee for three years.
- Ben van Beurden will continue working as adviser to the Board until June 30, 2023, after which he will leave the group.
- Earlier, Shell (SHEL) reportedly is laying the groundwork to replace CEO Ben van Beurden after running the company for nine years.
- In late July, Shell posted record profits for a second straight quarter as the energy giant benefited from soaring prices of oil and natural gas fueled by Russia’s war in Ukraine.
- Shares are up 0.22% premarket on Thursday.
