Novartis under probe by Swiss Competition Commission over patent use

Sep. 15, 2022 4:39 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Novartis Basel

Kannan D/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) said the Swiss Competition Commission (COMCO) and the European Commission (EC) has started an investigation against the company over patent use liked to dermatology treatments.

COMCO said in a Sept. 15 statement, without naming Novartis, that it has opened an investigation against a Swiss pharmaceutical company concerning a possible unlawful use of a patent to reduce competitive pressure.

On Sept. 13, COMCO open a probe and conducted a dawn raid at the Swiss pharmaceutical company's premises, the agency said.

Novartis in its own Sept. 15 press release noted that in connection with the investigation, COMCO representatives visited the company's headquarters in Basel.

COMCO said that the pharmaceutical company allegedly attempted to protect its drug for skin diseases against competing products by using one of its patents to begin lawsuit proceedings.

COMCO added that the probe aims to determine if the alleged behavior constitutes the use of a so-called blocking patent, which might amount to an unlawful abuse of an allegedly dominant position as per the Swiss Cartel Act.

Novartis said that opening of an investigation does not imply finding of wrongdoing or any financial impact and the company is cooperating with the authorities and is confident to clarify the legitimacy of its position.

