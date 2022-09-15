European markets rise following modest gains overnight on Wall street

London +0.56%.

Germany +0.27%. Germany Wholesale Price Index YoY (Aug) Act: 18.9% Prev: 19.5%.

France +0.03%. French CPI - Final reading for August: YoY Act: 5.9% Prev: 5.8% Fcst: 5.8%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 moving to a 0.2% gain, as banking stocks added. The euro zone bank index hit its highest level since June 10, Reuters reported.

The Bank of England was due to have a monetary policy meeting but has delayed this until next week due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than three basis point to 3.44%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than six basis point to 1.75%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than three basis point to 3.16%.