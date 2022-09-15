Aurora Mobile GAAP EPS of -$0.04, revenue of $11.4M
Sep. 15, 2022
- Aurora Mobile press release (NASDAQ:JG): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.04.
- Revenue of $11.4M (-14.0% Y/Y).
- Adjusted net loss was $2.5M, compared with a RMB23.6M adjusted net loss for the same quarter last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA was a negative $1.2M, compared with a negative RMB13.3M for the same quarter last year.
- Total customer number up 79% Y/Y to 4,709.
- Outlook: The Developer Services - Subscription Services revenue for Q3’2022 to achieve close to double digit growth both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year.
- For Vertical Applications revenue, we are also expecting solid quarter over quarter growth.
- For Value-added Services, which we have mentioned earlier, the overall market will take time to stabilize before the revenue can return to the historical level. With the anticipated growth in revenue and conscious cost spending, barring any unforeseen events, we are looking to achieve a break-even Adjusted EBITDA balance for Q4’2022.
