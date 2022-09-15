First Watch Restaurant prices secondary public offering at $15.50/ share

Sep. 15, 2022
  • First Watch Restaurant (NASDAQ:FWRG) has priced an underwritten secondary public offering by certain stockholders of the company of 4.5M shares of the company’s common stock, par value $0.01/share, at a price to the public of $15.50/ share.
  • Offering is expected to close on September 19, 2022.
  • The offering consists entirely of secondary shares to be sold by the Selling Stockholders.
  • The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the offering.
  • Underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares of common stock.
  • Earlier, First Watch Restaurant slides 8% afterhours on secondary stock offering.

Comments

