SPI Energy launches new solar wafer manufacturing business in the USA
Sep. 15, 2022 5:07 AM ETSPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) notifies the formal registration of its solar wafer manufacturing business, SEM Wafertech Inc., thereby generating high-margin revenue business segment.
- Solar wafers are a key component used for manufacturing solar cells, which are used in the manufacturing of solar panels.
- The company is targeting delivery and production of solar wafers in the U.S. by 2023 with an initial capacity of 1.5GW.
- The company also plans to further increase its solar wafer manufacturing capacity to 3.0GW by 2024.
- Under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, solar wafer manufacturers will receive $12 per square meter of solar wafers produced.
