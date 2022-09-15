SPI Energy launches new solar wafer manufacturing business in the USA

Sep. 15, 2022

Silicon Wafers in plastic holder box

kynny/iStock via Getty Images

  • SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) notifies the formal registration of its solar wafer manufacturing business, SEM Wafertech Inc., thereby generating high-margin revenue business segment.
  • Solar wafers are a key component used for manufacturing solar cells, which are used in the manufacturing of solar panels.
  • The company is targeting delivery and production of solar wafers in the U.S. by 2023 with an initial capacity of 1.5GW.
  • The company also plans to further increase its solar wafer manufacturing capacity to 3.0GW by 2024.
  • Under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, solar wafer manufacturers will receive $12 per square meter of solar wafers produced.



