Israel to start offering Pfizer/BioNTech's Omicron-targeting booster shot this month - Reuters

Sep. 15, 2022 5:12 AM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX), PFEBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Humboldt Forum Launches Three-Day Vaccination Drive Against Covid-19

Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

  • Israel will start to roll out Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) Omicron BA.4/BA.5 bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine by the end of September, Reuters reported citing a senior health official.
  • Those above 12 years of age and who have a gap of at least three months from a previous COVID vaccine dose or COVID-19 illness are eligible.
  • The country's COVID-19 task force chief Salman Zarka, however, have urged people in risk groups to get a booster and a flu vaccine, as Israel was looking at potentially two illness waves — one of the coronavirus and the other of flu — the report added.
  • About half of Israel's 9.4M population has received three vaccine shots and ~850K people have received four shots, the report noted citing data from Israel's health ministry.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.