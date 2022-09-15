Rail companies and union reach tentative agreement

Sep. 15, 2022

  • Railway workers and companies have come to a tentative labor agreement that would avert a strike, the Department of Labor said.
  • "The tentative agreement reached tonight is an important win for our economy and the American people," President Joe Biden said in a statement.
  • Rail workers will get better pay and improved working conditions, while companies will be able to retain and recruit more workers, Biden said.
  • The White House had been considering the use of emergency powers to keep key goods moving by rail in the event of strike.
