Rail companies and union reach tentative agreement
- Railway workers and companies have come to a tentative labor agreement that would avert a strike, the Department of Labor said.
- "The tentative agreement reached tonight is an important win for our economy and the American people," President Joe Biden said in a statement.
- Rail workers will get better pay and improved working conditions, while companies will be able to retain and recruit more workers, Biden said.
- The White House had been considering the use of emergency powers to keep key goods moving by rail in the event of strike.
- Related tickers: Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), CSX Corporation (CSX), Union Pacific (UNP), Norfolk Southern (NSC), Canadian Pacific (CP), and Canadian National Railway (CNI).
Comments (2)