Mallinckrodt Terlivaz gets FDA approval to improve kidney function in liver disease patients
Sep. 15, 2022 5:36 AM ETMallinckrodt plc (MNK), MNKPFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Mallinckrodt's (NYSE:MNK) (OTCPK:MNKPF) Terlivaz (terlipressin) injection to improve kidney function in adults with hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) with rapid reduction in kidney function.
- HRS involves reduction in kidney function which occurs in people with advanced liver disease.
- Terlivaz is the first and only FDA-approved product indicated for this use, the U.K.-based company said in a Sept. 14 press release.
- Mallinckrodt added that the FDA decision, in part, was backed by data from a phase 3 trial called CONFIRM.
- Terlivaz comes with a boxed warnings which include, that the drug may cause serious or fatal respiratory failure, among other things, according to the company.
