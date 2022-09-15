Mallinckrodt Terlivaz gets FDA approval to improve kidney function in liver disease patients

Sep. 15, 2022 5:36 AM ETMallinckrodt plc (MNK), MNKPFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Mallinckrodt's (NYSE:MNK) (OTCPK:MNKPF) Terlivaz (terlipressin) injection to improve kidney function in adults with hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) with rapid reduction in kidney function.
  • HRS involves reduction in kidney function which occurs in people with advanced liver disease.
  • Terlivaz is the first and only FDA-approved product indicated for this use, the U.K.-based company said in a Sept. 14 press release.
  • Mallinckrodt added that the FDA decision, in part, was backed by data from a phase 3 trial called CONFIRM.
  • Terlivaz comes with a boxed warnings which include, that the drug may cause serious or fatal respiratory failure, among other things, according to the company.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.