AIG's Corebridge unit raises ~1.7B in IPO

Sep. 15, 2022 5:41 AM ETAmerican International Group, Inc. (AIG), CRBGBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment

Workers Arrive At The Offices Of Troubled Insurance Company AIG

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News

  • AIG's (NYSE:AIG) life insurance and retirement unit Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) raised $1.68B on Wednesday in what is said to be the biggest IPO so far this year.
  • AIG, as the selling stockholder, offered 80M existing shares of Corebridge (CRBG) common stock at $21/share.
  • The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 12M shares of Corebridge common stock.
  • Gross proceeds from the offering are estimated to be ~1.7B. The offering is expected to close on Sept. 19, 2022.
  • The shares will trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "CRBG."

