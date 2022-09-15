Lam Research establishes new R&D lab in Bengaluru, India

  • Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) has inaugurated a new state-of-the art facility in Bengaluru, India.
  • The new India Center for Engineering is said to be the company's most advanced facility in the country to date that will help drive the development of semiconductor manufacturing equipment & related technologies.
  • Employing engineers from a range of disciplines, the lab will focus on the research and development, engineering and testing of wafer fabrication hardware and software used in the creation of next-generation DRAM, NAND and logic technologies.
