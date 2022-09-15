TotalEnergies divests 18% interest in onshore Sarsang oil field
Sep. 15, 2022
- TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) has completed the sale of its 18% interest in the onshore Sarsang oil field in Iraq's Kurdistan region for a firm consideration of $155M.
- ShaMaran Petroleum, a company focused on oil exploration and development in Kurdistan, bought the stake.
- The deal includes an additional contingent consideration of $15M, payable in the future depending on production and oil prices.
- Discovered in 2011, the Sarsang field is operated by HKN (62%), with KRG owning a 20% interest. TotalEnergies' (TTE) share of production was around 3,500 barrels per day in 2021.
