MediciNova to get US patent for MN-166 to treat brain cancer
Sep. 15, 2022 5:58 AM ETMediciNova, Inc. (MNOV)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) said it will receive a new patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office which covers MN-166 (ibudilast) to treat glioblastoma.
- The new patent is expected to expire no earlier than February 2039, the company said in a Sept. 14 press release.
- Glioblastoma is a type of cancer that can occur in the brain or spinal cord.
- The allowed claims cover a method of treating a patient with glioblastoma or recurrent glioblastoma, wherein a patient expresses unmethylated MGMT, using MN-166 (ibudilast) in combination with one or more other therapeutic agents.
- "Results of our glioblastoma animal model study showed that median survival was longer in the group that received combination treatment with MN-166 plus temozolomide compared to the group that received the standard treatment of temozolomide alone," said MediciNova Chief Medical Officer Kazuko Matsuda.
